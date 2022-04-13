Kathleen “Kathy” L. Windsor, formerly of Emporia, died April 9, 2022 at Reflection Living in Wichita. She was 74.
Burial has taken place at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
