Gov. Laura Kelly is closing all K-12 schools through the end of the semester, moving instruction online as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly's Tuesday afternoon announcement came as several school districts already had extended spring breaks and colleges and universities had moved to online instruction for the rest of the school year.
"I think the challenge that is happening right now is that a lot of the things that have been happening are things we've never seen before," said USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case in a Tuesday phone interview with the Gazette. "We're continuing to adjust and adapt just like everyone else is."
Case continued on to say that much of the district's plan moving forward — including specifics on staff pay, online schooling and addressing the needs of preschool-aged and students involved in special education — would depend on the provisions outlined in Kelly’s executive order, the details of which should be known sometime Wednesday afternoon.
For the present, the only thing Case said he was willing to promise moving forward would be the continuation of USD 253’s recently-announced Grab-and-Go food program.
“Once we get [the program] up and running, we’ll continue to offer that,” Case said. “This is me talking right now, but without tons of information. But, what we believe will happen is the Grab-and-Go lunch program that we have started will continue right on through the rest of the school year. Really, this is a continuation of our summer lunch program, it’s just a bit backwards”
Like Case, USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright was unable to offer any set-in-stone plan moving forward, but said he had confidence staff would make “the best decision for all children involved”.
“We’ve been working on this already, and we’re going to put a plan together that complies with and is in alignment with the Kansas State Department of Education,” Argabright said in a Tuesday phone interview. “Once that information gets out … we will start fine tuning everything and getting our staff together to work out schedules and things like that. We already have things in motion, we just need to see more on the KSDE’s plan.”
Argabright took the opportunity to also expand on his district’s own free lunch program.
“We’re planning to start serving at all three sites — Neosho Rapids, Hartford, Olpe on [Monday] at this point in time,” Argabright said. “It’ll be a drive-up that’s grab-and-go, and our cooks will prepare all of those. Our parents should have just received a link … that’s where they sign up so we know how many meals we’ll need. I think we all want to just take care of the kids.”
For USD 284, the “new norm of education,” as Superintendent Glenna Grinstead called it, is slated to begin on March 30.
Grinstead said the state has granted her this coming week to plan with the school staff. Staff members will be meeting in groups of less than 10 to work on their educational plan.
“What is especially important to me is that we have time to plan,” Grinstead said. “We don't have to start this on Monday.”
Chase County schools are currently on Spring Break, and taking the following week to plan will not cut a significant amount of time out of the scheduled curriculum. Additionally, the state is offering the district “a waiver for any time we missed if we don't meet the statute for the minimum number of hours we need to have students in schedule,” Grinstead said.
Plans have not yet been implemented, and Grinstead said Chase County’s plan might not look like Lyon County’s. Decisions will be made upon receiving more information and guidelines from the governor’s task force.
“It sounds like the task force is doing an amazing job coming up with ideas and plans to help schools to go from this,” Grinstead said. “They are developing all kinds of things to send out to schools, so as we get that information from them, we’ll move forward.”
Grinstead emailed staff and families about the update. She recognizes the Internet limitations in Chase County and is taking those limitations into consideration as the plan is designed.
As of right now, the USD 284 Board of Education will continue to meet. There are nine members, and the board is considering digital ways to share the meeting with the public.
Madison Superintendent Stu Moeckel is already working on a plan to develop a cross between online and in-person learning.
"While we certainly understand the reasoning behind the governor ordering schools closed, as administration, we are trying to develop a plan for face-to-face learning," Moeckel said. "We know that direct student contact is obviously the best option and is always going to be a better method for our students."
Moeckel and Elementary Principal Stephen Jowers are meeting this week to work on a plan that will include both in-person instruction and online learning. He said they will work to get the rough plan developed and then let teachers take it from there to work out the rest of the details.
"Our goal is to empower our teachers to come up with the best methods," Moeckel said. "That is certainly their strength and what they are best at doing."
As far as specifics, Moeckel explained, "I will say that two days or even three days of in-person learning is better than five days of online."
Moeckel said they are also looking at ways to still be able to celebrate things like prom and graduations.
"I'm never going to say school will look as usual this year," he said. "But we will work to honor and treasure the symbolic things our community holds dear."
He is hopeful to have a plan for students in place by the end of next week.
Kansas has at least 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as the pandemic continues to spread in the state, officials said.
Health officials reported the first cases in Douglas County, home to the University of Kansas; Miami County, south of the Kansas City metropolitan area; and Ford County, in southwest Kansas.
They reported two more in Johnson County in the Kansas City area, bringing the total in the state's most populous county to 10. Its neighbor, Wyandotte County, had two new cases, in addition to the only infection resulting in death in Kansas so far. Franklin County in eastern Kansas and Butler County outside of Wichita each have recorded a case.
