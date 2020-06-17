Management and staff at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1116 W. 6th Ave., are looking forward to providing the Emporia community with its first official taste of the bayou.
Open today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sam’s specializes in traditional American dishes such as fried fish and shrimp, burgers, chicken wings, po’boys — including Philly cheesesteak and fried oyster varieties — and other classics like hush puppies and fried green tomatoes. In the spirit of southern hospitality, portion sizes are kept large — most being served with two sides such as macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fries, sweetcorn and other options — to focus on filling customers without breaking the bank.
“The company actually started in Shreveport, Louisiana in 2003 and I joined later in 2010,” Emporia Franchisee Said “Sammy” Jaraba, who owns several other Sam’s locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, told The Emporia Gazette. “I just immediately knew that I liked the idea. I liked the food the restaurant serves, I liked the portion sizes, and I liked the sense of community in the locations I visited. I knew it was something I wanted to bring to an area that didn’t have anything else like it, and that’s how we ended up in Emporia.”
After taking over the former location of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in early January, Jaraba took the next few weeks to renovate and paint the building, which was also in need of some new flooring after years of use. While the process was slowed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaraba gained valuable experience in operating his other locations under unique circumstances.
“We’re obviously going to be following all the health requirements, and that’s something we’ve been getting used to over the past couple weeks in our other locations,” Jaraba said. “Our waitresses and servers are going to be wearing masks and gloves, we’re going to be sanitizing everything with Clorox — the tables when people leave, the chairs, the door handles, you name it — and another good thing about us is that we don’t actually use normal silverware and plates. Everything is served on throw-out plates with plastic utensils, so you don’t have to worry about contamination there.”
Moving forward, Sam’s Southern Eatery will be open regularly from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sundays.
A full copy of the menu can be accessed online at samssoutherneatery.com/menu.
“I won’t go out and promise that we’re already the best restaurant in Emporia or anything,” Jarba said. “But, what I can promise is that customers will always get our best whenever they come in. I just hope everyone comes out hungry and looking to try something new.”
(1) comment
Wishing them great success!
