Jacie Cochran brought her positive attitude and giving spirit to every part of her life, from the softball field to her life with husband, Cale.
During the July 2020 delivery of her son, Cochran received blood transfusions in an attempt to save her life after an amniotic fluid embolism, a rare but serious condition that occurs during delivery. While her son survived unfortunately, Cochran did not.
Cochran was a 2017 Emporia State University student athlete graduate where she played softball. The community can join Cochran’s Emporia State family and give blood so that it’s available for others in need at an American Red Cross blood drive held in Cochran’s memory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at the Emporia State University Student Recreation and Fitness Center, 1800 Morse Dr.
“Jacie was so kind, positive and giving,” said Jennifer Thomas, Associate Professor – Health & Human Performance. “She would want to help others who might endure a medical event where blood was needed. We hope the community will join us.”
The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source for those in need. During National Volunteer Month in April, the Red Cross celebrates the millions of volunteers who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and invites others to get involved.
Each year, nearly 2.6 million generous people donate blood through the Red Cross. Donating blood is a simple way to volunteer and help make a life-changing difference. Volunteers are the only source of blood and platelets for hospital patients in need of transfusions.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O blood donors. Having enough type O blood on the shelves is important for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O blood is the most needed blood group by hospitals but is often in short supply. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.
To make an appointment at the blood drive in memory of Jacie Cochran, simply download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code JacieCochran.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
