Lyon County Public Health reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new recoveries Monday. The county now has 120 active cases, which is up from the 109 reported on Friday.
Of the 120 active cases, 28 are breakthrough cases, with 11 of the breakthrough cases having received the Moderna vaccine, 10 having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and seven having received the Pfizer vaccine.
In total, there have been 289 breakthrough cases in Lyon County. Of those, 147 had received the Moderna vaccine, 81 had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 61 had received the Pfizer.
There have been 5,686 total cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, including 92 deaths (plus one pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment) and 5,474 total recoveries.
The report came after Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center announced last week that they will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11.
Public health and the health center will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. All children aged 5-11 are eligible to be vaccinated at these clinics, regardless of where they live or school they attend.
The vaccine clinics will be:
Nov. 16 at Riverside Elementary School, 327 S. West St., from 4 - 8 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Walnut Elementary School, 801 Grove Ave., from 4 - 8 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Timmerman Elementary School, 2901 Timmerman Dr., from 4 - 8 p.m.
Second dose vaccination clinics will be three weeks after the primary dose clinics at the same locations and times.
To schedule your child’s vaccination online, please visit https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
If you cannot attend the vaccination clinic but would still like your child to be vaccinated, you can schedule an appointment at Flint Hills Community Health Center by calling 620-342-4864. Pfizer vaccines will be given during regular vaccination hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
