Barbara Ann Hinrichs Rhoads died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 84.
Barbara was born on January 1, 1939, in Emporia, Kansas. From the age of 3, she was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle, Nettie (Schroeder) and Julius Kettner. She grew up on a farm near Olpe and later moved to Emporia. Barbara married Eugene Rhoads in 1955. The couple would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this Friday, March 10th.
Barb loved growing up on a farm, she loved animals and reading. Her grandpa, John Theodore Schroeder, was especially dear to her. Barb was a loving wife, momma, and grandmother. She served as a room mother and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a nurse’s aide and worked in Dietary at Newman Memorial Hospital. She also loved cooking and caring for her Sigma Pi Fraternity boys for 14 years before she retired.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Rhoads of Emporia; son, David D. Rhoads of Neosho Rapids; daughter, Mary Ann (Robert) Richardson of Emporia; 8 grandchildren, Steve Baxter, Curtis Baxter, Ana Rhoads, David E. Rhoads, Barbara Humphrey, Wayne Tollett, Clifford Tollett, Rebekah Thomas; 26 great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy “Rocky” Robertson of Leroy.
Barbara had battled dementia for multiple years and longed to go “home” to be reunited with her mom and dad; her daughters, Elizabeth “Betty” J. (Rhoads) Baxter and Janice M. Rhoads; great-grandson, Korbin Andrew Thomas; her grandpa; and countless family and friends.
Cremation has taken place with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice or the Heartland Girl Scout Council can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
