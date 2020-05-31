Family and friends greeted residents of the Flint Hills Care Center with a drive-by parade Saturday morning.
Activities Director Amanda Woods said the parade was a way to spend some time with loved ones while social distancing guidelines still prevent visits amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been hard for them, especially having to see loved ones through glass and some of them not fully understanding what is going on our in our world," Woods said. "It's really heartbreaking for us to have to do the visits through glass, so being able to have them outside and visit a little bit, means more to them than we could ever understand."
The care center came up with the idea for the parade after seeing other nursing homes around the country doing similar events. Woods took the opportunity to "jump on the bandwagon" and prayed for nice weather the day of the event.
Saturday, with clear blue skies and a warm breeze, did not disappoint.
"I'm so glad everyone was able to come out and see their loved ones," she said. "It was a beautiful day to do it. We are pretty lucky."
James "Mik" Mikulecky was one of the residents who received a special greeting during the parade. His wife, Sharon, and daughter Merridy Heard, took part in the parade.
Mikulecky said he had moved into the care center just before lockdowns went into place and had not been able to see his family much as a result.
"This is just about the third time since I've been here that I've gotten to see them," he said. "It's very hard."
Mikulecky said it was an emotional experience for him, seeing his wife and daughter.
"It's tearjerking, because you're glad to see them but you can't be with them," he said.
Lorraine Gardner said she had never seen anything like the drive-by parade in her 92 years on Earth.
"I think it's just wonderful," she said. "I'm amazed that little towns can do things like this."
Woods said she's hoping to have some more opportunities for residents to spend time with their families and loved ones as restrictions are eased. In the meantime, she said letters or cards from the community would mean a lot to the residents — even from people they do not know.
"Having something to look forward to is a big thing," she said. "Letters, pictures, cards — even if kids want to color pictures to send in; anything handmade. It all brightens their day so much."
Letters can be mailed to the Flint Hills Care Center, care of Amanda Woods, 1620 Wheeler St., Emporia, KS, 66801.
