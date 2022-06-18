Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“My Summer in a Garden” by Charles Dudley Warner, Modern Library Gardening series, Penguin 2002, ISBN 9780375759468, Paperback, $15.00.
Don’t let the summer slip by without dipping into the delightful essays that make up Charles Dudley Warner’s “My Summer in a Garden.” Arranged by week to encompass an entire summer of gardening exploits, the essays begin with ‘What I Know About Gardening. First Week.’
According to Warner, “The principal value of a private garden is not understood. It is not to give the possessor vegetables and fruit…but to teach him patience and philosophy…hope deferred, and expectations blighted… The garden thus becomes a moral agent, a test of character, as it was in the beginning.”
For many gardeners of both the avid and armchair varieties, Warner’s words ring true. His observations are timeless, as the best garden writing always is.
Charles Dudley Warner was born in Massachusetts in 1829. After practicing law in Chicago, he moved to Connecticut and became an associate editor and publisher of The Hartford Courant. Warner is best known for his famous quip, “Everybody talks about the weather but nobody DOES anything about it.”
The quote is usually attributed to Mark Twain, who just happened to be Warner’s next-door neighbor in Hartford. The only other reason a reader would be likely to recognize the author’s name is because he co-authored “The Gilded Age,” the other contributor being none other than his famous neighbor, Twain. The satire was not particularly widely read, but is notable for two reasons. First, it’s the only Twain work written and published with a collaborator, and second, the novel’s title became synonymous with an era of graft, corruption, and greed. Hence, the common expression, ‘the gilded age’.
By the “Fifth Week,” we are in complete harmony and sympathy with Warner’s travails and successes in his garden. He addresses an aspect of gardening known to all:
“I scarcely dare trust myself to speak of the weeds. They grow as if the devil was in them.”
“My Summer in a Garden” is considered a classic of American garden writing, and has come back into print after 125 years of relative obscurity. Warner and his cat Calvin embark on a season filled with hilarious adventures amid cows and children, weeds and shysters. Anyone who’s ever dug in the dirt can relate to Warner’s escapades.
“The love of dirt is among the earliest of passions…Mudpies gratify one of our first and best instincts. So long as we are dirty, we are pure.”
As Warner’s summer comes to an end, he waxes philosophical: “Nothing shows one who his friends are, like prosperity and ripe fruit. I had a good friend in the country, whom I almost never visited except in cherry-time. By your fruits you shall know them.”
