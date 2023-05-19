The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has reportedly seen a "drastic uptick" in 911 hang-up calls across the county, director Roxanne Van Gundy said this week.
Van Gundy said a 911 hang-up is described as any call that terminates to the 911 center that is disconnected at some point during the call. Through existing technology, LCECC is also able to see calls placed to 911 that have been disconnected by the caller before the first ring into the communications center.
Between Jan. 1 - May 19, 2022, LCECC processed 155 In 2022, 155 911 hang-up calls. During the same period in 2023, the center has "currently processed 297 to date. That’s over a 90% increase in hang-up calls."
Van Gundy said the center also processed 180 911 open-line calls in 2022.
"These calls are defined as either calls that have no sound or callers speaking on the other end, or an open line call where we hear people in the background but no one responds," she said. "To date, we have shown a 7% increase in these calls."
Van Gundy said open-line calls must be assessed for TTY to make sure the individual is not hearing impaired.
"If the call is a hang-up, it also must be called back," she said. "If the caller is not reached, then a text from 911 is initiated to determine if the caller actually had an emergency. All of this can sometimes take a significant amount of time.
"If the call is a land line, or we have sufficient enough location for a cell phone, we also must dispatch law enforcement to check the residence or location to confirm that there is no issue. This takes time away from our duties in the center, as well as our responders, and our citizens currently experiencing life threatening situations."
Van Gundy said LCECC's response back from a large majority of hang-ups and open lines is that the calls were placed from individuals who have not locked their device, have placed their wearable in a place like a cup holder, which triggered its emergency call capabilities, misdialed and tried to hang up before we got the call or have let children play with their phones.
She explained that LCECC only has two communications officers on per shift, making these mistakes a time-consuming inconvenience.
"Our center must make every effort to be as efficient as possible with the employees that we have on our staff," she said. "We are asking for the public’s help in being more aware of this dramatic rise and to do their part in lowering the impact."
So, how can the community help?
"Please lock your devices," Van Gundy said. "Do not give children phones to play with. Even non-service cell phones can call 911 if they are charged. Please pull out batteries before they are given to children. More than anything you could do, if you accidently call 911, please stay on the line and let the communications officer know it was an accident."
She said this is the most "expedient way" for dispatchers to know you are OK, and allows them to focus their attentions to where they are needed the most.
