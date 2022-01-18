Norman C. Triemer, 78, rural Bushong, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.
Norman Curtis Triemer was born on April 9, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Curtis and Mabel (Thompson) Triemer. Norman and Vivian “Vickie” Triemer were married in Emporia, Kansas on March 15, 1986. She survives of the home. Also surviving is his daughter, Abigail Triemer Worley and step-daughter, Kelli Johnsen, both of Emporia; sister, Grace Borders, Las Vegas, Nevada; nephew, Steven (Patrice) Borders of Wichita; and grandson, Otto Triemer.
He was a farmer/stockman and had been retired for 5 years. He was a member of the Methodist Church and the Americus (Kansas) Masonic Lodge.
Cremation is planned with no services at this time.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Americus Masonic Lodge in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.