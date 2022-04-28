A plea agreement has been reached with one of the suspects in the killing of Emporia teenager Jesus Avila.
Attorneys for both sides disclosed the agreement Wednesday at a “final pretrial” hearing for Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22. He had been scheduled to stand trial for murder next week.
“The terms are not public,” defense attorney Frederick Meier said Thursday. “The state, Jordy and I have all agreed to the terms.”
A Lyon County court record shows Judge W. Lee Fowler agreed to “remove the case from the jury trial docket.”
“He would not be in a position to enter a plea, consistent with this agreement, until all other parties have been resolved,” Meier said.
Does that mean Cornejo-Campoverde will become a witness for the prosecution?
“If he is subpoenaed and called to testify, he has agreed to provide truthful testimony,” Meier responded.
Meier said he could not comment on whether the murder charge against Cornejo-Campoverde is being reduced.
Prosecutors removed an arson charge against fellow suspect Armando Nunez during a preliminary hearing for both men last November.
Cornejo-Campoverde's next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12. Meier said that hearing will check “the status of the other cases and see if a plea is ready to be entered.”
Nunez, 21, was tentatively scheduled for trial Monday on aggravated robbery charges stemming from Avila's death. His case was on standby, in case something changed with Cornejo-Campoverde.
But an assistant county attorney said during a separate hearing Thursday that the Nunez case will begin Monday, June 13.
Meier was hired by Cornejo-Campoverde's family last summer, on the day police made several arrests in the September 2017 killing of Avila. Other suspects have hired defense attorneys from Wichita and Junction City.
“Virtually no local attorney is involved, because some of those other people have had extensive involvements in juvenile court or other places,” Meier said. He described the cases as “intertwined... so much conflict.”
