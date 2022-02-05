TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly used her veto pen Thursday to strike down a congressional redistricting plan pushed by Republicans that critics say was gerrymandered to hurt Democrats.
Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature vowed to try to override Kelly’s veto, and they appeared to be close to having the two-thirds majorities in both chambers that they would need. But if they do, the new lines are likely to be challenged in federal and possibly state court.
The measure would split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, from the 2nd District of eastern Kansas into the 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative communities six or more hours away by car.
Lyon, Chase and Morris counties would also move into the 2nd District.
Republicans argued that Davids still can win reelection, based on voting in the 2020 elections. They said they simply followed past federal court mandates for all districts to be as equal in population as possible after population shifts over the past 10 years. The GOP plan gives each district the ideal population of 734,470.
The new map would reduce the percentage of minority voters in the 3rd District by moving the northern part of Kansas City, Kansas, into the 2nd District. Republicans defended the split because the percentage of minority voters would increase in the 2nd District.
Overriding Kelly’s veto takes a two-thirds vote of both chambers of the Legislature. That means 27 votes in the Senate and 84 in the House. The bill originally passed the Senate with 26 votes and the House with 79 votes, although both chambers had members who were absent or voted “present.”
Even if lawmakers do override the veto, some legal experts have predicted a court challenge to the plan.
Kelly’s veto message repeated Democratic legislators’ criticism of the plan, arguing that it violates guidelines set by the courts and lawmakers themselves aimed at protecting “communities of interest” and not diluting minority voters’ clout
“I am ready to work with the Legislature in a bipartisan fashion to pass a new congressional map,” Kelly’s message said. “Together, we can come to a consensus and pass a compromise that empowers all people of Kansas.”
After her veto, Kelly issued a statement saying courts and the Legislature have laid out rules for drawing districts of equal population without diluting minority votes or breaking apart communities.
“(The map) does not follow these guidelines and provides no justification for deviation from those guidelines,” Kelly said.
She specifically pointed to the map dividing racially diverse Wy andotte County and including Lawrence in the 1st Congressional District that covers western Kansas.
According to the Kansas News Service, Republicans do have enough votes to override a veto — if the GOP caucus sticks together.
A joint statement from Republican House leaders said Kelly’s veto was prompted by partisanship and accused the governor of “bowing to the American Civil Liberties Union.” The ACLU was one of several groups that urged her to veto the plan. They also described Kelly as “beholden to New York special interests,” a reference to the home state of Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Republicans hinted at more fighting ahead, likely a reference to a veto override attempt.
“The Legislature is bound to do what is best for Kansans and we won’t back down from that responsibility,” House Republican leaders said in the statement.
The proposal draws districts for the state’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kansas lawmakers must draw a new map every 10 years to account for population shifts documented in the U.S. Census.
The redistricting plan has drawn criticism from Democrats who say it’s aimed at diluting the votes of left-leaning communities and people of color in an effort to defeat the state’s lone Democratic member of Congress.
“(It’s) a map that makes no sense for Kansas unless you see congressional districts as a means to one-party control,” Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes said during debate on the plan.
This story uses information from the Kansas News Service and The Associated Press.
I support that Vito. But who now Make that final decision? If it’s the Kansas Supreme Court which is a liberal leaning court in the end making that decision it may upset the conservatives, but I feel that’s the only possible way to try to get the Fairest result.
