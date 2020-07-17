Lyon County Public Health recorded seven more positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, as the state hit a new record of more than 1,000 new infections over two days.
The county now has 38 active cases — an increase of six over Thursday — and a total of 550 cases since the disease first appeared in the area in March. There have been 504 total recoveries and seven deaths.
One patient remains hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Lyon County has been one of the hardest hit counties in the state and has the ninth highest number of known cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. The county also has the largest number of cases in the surrounding area.
As of Wednesday, Wabaunsee County was reporting 38 cases and 36 recoveries with three active cases and 34 recoveries. Chase County had six cases and five recoveries. Coffey County was reporting 59 cases, with 45 recoveries, six active cases and eight deaths. Osage County was reporting 29 cases, with 20 reported recoveries.
Morris County is the only county that has not reported a new case in almost two months. To date, Morris County has had five overall cases and recoveries.
The state recorded 1,032 cases of the novel coronavirus since its last report Wednesday. Kansas has seen a resurgence in reported cases since mid-June that has grown increasingly intense this month, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to announce plans for delaying the reopening of public K-12 schools until after Labor Day.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state has had a total of 21,965 reported cases overall, though the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and people can be infected without feeling sick.
The health department reported no change in the number of COVID-19-related deaths, making it still 299 for the pandemic. However, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center put the tally at 305.
Kansas has seen an increase in 3,354 coronavirus cases during the seven days ending Friday, a jump of 18%. The daily average for new cases during the period was 479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.