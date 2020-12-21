Lyon County reported its lowest number of new COVID cases since October over the weekend with 17 new positives and 35 recoveries reported by public health officials Monday afternoon.
Active cases have dropped to 123, with 3,098 total cases reported since March, There have been 2,920 recoveries overall and 55 deaths. Five death certificates were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are five current hospitalizations, with 171 hospitalizations overall according to the Lyon County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
The state's COVID dashboard reports two active clusters — one at Holiday Resort and one at Simmons Pet Food — in the last two weeks. Cluster data is updated every Wednesday.
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 4,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday, pushing the overall total to 204,600 since the outbreak started.
The death toll grew by 107 to 2,448 and hospitalizations increased by 92 to 6,267 since the outbreak started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.