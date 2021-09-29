Emporia State University nursing students are encouraging the community to take a stand against blood cancer during the upcoming DKMS ESU Bone Marrow Drive.
Grace Coltrane, a senior nursing student at ESU, said the purpose of the drive is to swab as many people as possible over the course of three days.
“The organization we are working with is DKMS and they are an international nonprofit bone marrow donor organization that kind of collects all of this information to be put into a database,” she said. “There’s other organizations that work with them as well, and they all share one big database. The goal is to save as many people as possible, so that they could be compared to a patients on the registry.”
Only about 1% of people who sign up to be bone marrow donors have been called to donate, Coltrane said, so “it’s really important to collect as many swabs” as possible.
ESU’s last bone marrow drive in 2019 resulted in three matches and Coltrane said they hope to collect at register at least 600 people this year.
The registry is open to those ages 18 - 55, though once people are registered donors they will remain in the system until they are 61.
Coltrane said those worried about giving a swab sample shouldn’t get the test confused with a nasopharyngeal swab that goes into the nose. The bone marrow swab kits are more akin to brushing your teeth with a cotton swab.
“It’s an oral swab and it’s super easy,” she said. “There are three swabs and you do one minute for each swab; it just hangs out in your mouth as your swab it around your cheek. ... It’s a completely painless process.”
Students will help people register for the event.
Jace Blankenship, a senior nursing student and president of ESU’s Men’s Assembly of Nursing, said the goal was to get as many people involved as possible. While there are some pre-existing conditions that may preclude people from being eligible to register, students will help with that process, too.
“The main focus is to get college students registered because college students are largely healthy and have great immune systems,” he said. “However, we won’t shy away from having other adults.”
Dr. Kari Hess, professor of nursing at ESU, said Earl Young, a 1960 Olympic gold medal sprinter, will return to campus for the event. Young was matched with a bone marrow donor and the donation saved his life and his story is always inspiring.
The registration events are scheduled for 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Gravel City Roasters, 608 Commercial St.; and from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 4 - 5 in ESU’s Memorial Union, Science Hall and the Hyper Building.
