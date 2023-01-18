Missy Floyd will be honored for her service to Emporia and local organizations as the Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
Floyd will be recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Floyd is a Supervisor with Foster Care Homes at Saint Francis Ministries and has been with Saint Francis for the past 10.5 years. She has the opportunity every day to work with the most wonderful families who open their hearts and homes up to children who come from difficult places. She believes she truly has the best job! Emporia has been her home for the past 14 years, and originally resided in SW Kansas; growing up in Liberal, KS. Missy then traveled to the completely opposite corner of KS and attended Pittsburg State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Social Work. As a licensed social worker, she has worked in a few realms of Child Welfare including Mental Health, Family Preservation and Foster Care Homes.
Floyd currently serves on the Community Leadership Council for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Steering Committee for Healthier Lyon County, and is a collaborative member of Family Resource Council. She was an active member of the HEAT Committee who worked to increase COVID Vaccines and Awareness for Lyon County Residents. She can be seen assisting with registration at many of the Chamber’s Business After Hours, calling new members to “check in” and see if they are getting the correct information and knowing about upcoming events as a Chamber Ambassador. Missy has also assisted in finding volunteers to carry banners for the Chamber’s Annual Christmas Parade and helps the evening of the parade getting the banner carriers in the right places after the floats have been judged.
The formal recognition will be at the Emporia Area Chamber’s 125th Annual Meeting, Friday, Jan. 20. Awards will also be given for the Community Impact, 2022 Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
