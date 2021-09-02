Northern Heights' football season opener against Council Grove set for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Northern Heights notified Council Grove of the need to cancel the game as a result of its COVID-19 issues, according to a social media post from the Council Grove district.
Tuesday's junior varsity game between the two schools has also been canceled.
Council Grove states that it will look for a replacement opponent.
Northern Heights has postponed its tailgate party until its home game with Central Heights on Sept. 17.
