A driver who said he fell asleep on the Kansas Turnpike wound up rolling over along the side of the highway Tuesday night.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Anders Whitfill, 20, of Wichita nodded off while heading north from Emporia around 8:25 p.m. He left Interstate 335 about seven miles north of the Emporia interchange, hit a fence and rolled.
Whitfill complained of pain, but was not taken to a hospital. No one else was in the car. Troopers noted Whitfill wore a seat belt.
