Dennis Kyle Stotts of Emporia died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was 76.
Dennis was born on March 6, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Lyle and Ellen Kyle Stotts. He married Shella A. Eisenhauer on January 19, 1963 in Emporia, she died on September 7, 1994 in Emporia. He later married Barbara L. Duby (Cole) on December 28, 1995 in Key West, Florida. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Barbara and his beloved dog Bailey of the home; daughters, Brandi (Jon) Black of Irvine, California, Angila (Mike) Menter of Flag Staff, Arizona; step daughter, Connie (Kevin) Ost of Olathe; grandchildren, Alexandra Rhoades, Parker and Andrew Ost, and Carter Black; brother, Gary (Joyce) Stotts of Davenport, Florida; sister, Rella (Dave) Bowman of Topeka.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Shella.
Dennis worked for Didde Corporation in Marketing for 28 years before retiring 15 years ago. Dennis served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 and served in Europe. He was known for his watercolor paintings, and also had a tennis ball patent. Dennis also owned a graphic arts and advertising agency in Emporia. He attended Emporia State University and taught graphic art classes. Dennis enjoyed his daily walks with his little dog Bailey along with his morning rides everyday in the truck allowing Bailey to help him drive.
He will be missed very much by all who knew and loved him. Dennis knew only one way to do something and that was perfect. The Dennis Stotts Family
Cremation is planned with a private graveside service at a later date at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
