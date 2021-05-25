Three dogs died in a structure fire reported at 113 Market Street in Emporia late Tuesday morning.
The report came in at 11:30 a.m. and the Emporia Fire Department responded. The fire was put out around noon.
Initially, it was reported to EFD that there was an individual inside the home, but that later turned out to be incorrect.
No one was injured in the fire and one dog was rescued.
EFD Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said that when responders arrived, they found smoke coming from all of the house's eaves.
"We were able to find the flames inside a wall and the attic and were able to tear down the walls in the ceiling and gain control of the fire," he said.
Steinlage said that the investigation into the fire is ongoing.
"I'm unsure of the structure damage right now," he said. "We have the investigation team inside to figure out the cause of the fire and to structurally look at the house."
