Special to The Gazette
The Street Cats Club, a non-profit organization focused on improving the lives of stray cats, has announced last-minute details for this weekend’s Lolapalooza.
Lolapalooza is a downtown street party supporting Lola Love Fund, which aims to prevent stray cats and hoarding situations from occurring by providing free spay/neuter services for cat owners who are experiencing economic hardships.
The event is set for Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Commercial Street. More than $1,700 was raised in sponsorships for the event.
“I am so excited to announce that we have a bounce house secured for this weekend,” said Ryann Brooks, member of the Street Cats Club Board of Directors and organizer of the event. “Not only that, but we also have mini disc golf discs from Dynamic Discs that will be handed out to the first 200 guests.”
The discs, she added, are embossed with the Street Cats Club’s logo. And they will be making use of the disc golf goal for a fun game.
Other games include Plinko, bean bags, a water-based ducky grab and the Emporia Police Benefit Association’s dunk tank.
“We’re really excited to bring the dunk tank to Lolapalooza,” Brooks said. “We’ve got a few brave volunteers ready to get soaked.”
Aside from games, there’s also a number of vendors coming out to the event. Expect the Mis Antojitos food truck, shaved ice, and lots of art and jewelry. Uncommon Threads will be onsite printing on-demand T-shirts for the event, and Clara Corn will also be performing tarot readings.
Entry to Lolapalooza is free, and tickets for games can be purchased on site. Tickets are $1 each or $15 for 20. All funds raised will benefit the Lola Love Fund.
The Lola Love Fund is named in honor of Lola Walker, the founder of Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc. Walker has been working in the cat rescue field for most of her life and has personally saved the lives of more than 800 cats.
Lolapalooza is sponsored by Purralot Kitty Rescue, L&L Pets, The Emporia Gazette, Lyon County State Bank, The Art Hippie, Steve and MaryAnn Sanford, Gravel City Roasters, The Jones Cats and Leo and Ash Estes.
