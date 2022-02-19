Lenexa, Kansas - Richard Rees Raynolds, 87, died peacefully at home on November 18, 2021. He was born July 18, 1934 on a sweltering day that reached 112 degrees in Emporia, Kansas, the only child of Leroy and Mabel Raynolds. Known as Dick to many, he graduated from Emporia High School in 1952 where he lettered in football and choir. He attended the University of Kansas graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1956. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He then attended the Naval Officer Candidate School where he graduated 9th in his class of 406.
He married Mary Inez Dougherty in 1957. After graduating from Navy O.C.S. he was sent to North Carolina to spend his military career as a land-bound sailor auditing military contracts. Richard, Mary and son Chris moved to Kansas City in 1960 when he joined Business Men’s Assurance Company, retiring as Senior Vice President of Customer Services after 27 years.
Dick enjoyed classical music and fine wine, meeting oenophiles through the swankily–named Les Batards du Vin, CellarMasters, and other wine appreciation groups. His love for wine gave rise to many long-lasting friendships. Dick’s passion for military history led him to volunteer for many years at the National World War I Museum. He and Mary delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Dick had a green thumb, toiling with Mary for many years in their elaborately maintained flower beds at their home of 50 years on Homestead Dr. in Prairie Village, Kansas.
He is survived by Mary; sons, Chris (Abby), Patrick and Bill (Edna); and grandchildren, Philip, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Madeline, Patricia and Paul. He was preceded in death in 2004 by grandson, Zach Legreid.
Private family services were held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel.
Donations in memory of Dick may be made to Meals on Wheels. Our special gratitude to Kansas City Hospice,
particularly Carolyn and Jessica, for their compassionate care.
