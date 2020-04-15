Larry Wayne Fish

Larry W. Fish of Madison, Kansas was born on February 27, 1945 and passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020 at the age of 75.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet; four children, Tim, Amber, Megan, and Fred; grandchildren, Rogan, Aiden, Roman, and Claire; as well as his sister, Fredna Karneges. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Fish of Emporia.
Raised in Emporia, he graduated from Emporia High School and obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. After college, he moved to California and worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer for Hughes Aircraft and McDonald Douglas. He and his wife Janet, moved back to Emporia in 1995. Retiring in Madison, he enjoyed talking with people in the community, volunteered at the Bread Basket, and enjoyed building custom flashlights and yard windmill art.
Cremation is planned with services private.
