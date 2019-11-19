Defendants in a 2017 civil lawsuit regarding allegations of abuse at Emporia State University’s Center for Early Childhood Education were ordered to pay a total of $350,000 in damages following jury deliberation Tuesday afternoon in the Lyon County Courthouse.
The suit alleged inappropriate and aggressive conduct against four toddler-aged children by one of the center’s former teachers, Kimberly Schneider, was ignored by former Center Director Keely Persinger and other university staff. Several complaints were said to have been submitted by witnesses of the supposed incidents, but were never followed up on until an official investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families more than 50 days later.
The DCF and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment began investigating allegations of abuse at the CECE in late April 2017, after which the DCF substantiated incidents of physical abuse, emotional abuse and lack of supervision. At the time of the investigation, parents were told Persinger had been notified of the abuse several weeks prior, but had failed to make a report.
Among other incidents, the suit claimed Schneider: held the children’s faces down on their nap cots until they cried themselves to sleep; restrained the children to their seats by use of a strap; tucked the children’s bodies into their blankets so tightly they could not move; pulled and yanked the children aggressively by their arms; forcibly sat the children down as a method of punishment; grabbed the children’s faces in a forceful manner and squeezed their cheeks; spoke to the children in a derogatory manner; and yelled in the faces of the children.
Both Persinger and Schneider were granted separate diversion agreements on related criminal charges — a single count of failing to report child abuse for the former and five counts of child abuse for the latter — in summer 2018.
Tuesday, jurors unanimously ruled Schneider committed acts of assault or battery against the named toddlers, ruling the incidents also occurred by the fault of ESU and Persinger. The university was deemed 30 percent responsible for the abuse while Persinger was said to have been 70 percent responsible. The $350,000 in damages consist of four separate payments — two of $100,000 and two of $75,000 — to the involved families.
“We felt that all of the people in the chain of command — all the way up to the dean — failed these children miserably,” a female juror said.
