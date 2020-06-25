Lyon County commissioners heard the latest in a continued line of 2021 budget requests Thursday morning, receiving a report from Flint Hills Technical College President Dean Hollenbeck and Vice President Steve Loewen.
The presented request came in slightly above lasts year’s total, up $6,000 to $56,000. Hollenbeck said the majority of additional monies would be put toward the purchase of new equipment and necessary supplies for members of FHTC’s Arts and Information Technology programs. The two programs, according to Loewen, have served nearly 500 students over the past three years with the majority of the enrolled population coming from the Lyon County area.
“We might not get the total amount, but when we put together the request, we knew we’d need some extra equipment and we knew what it was going to cost,” Hollenbeck said. “It didn’t make sense to not at least ask.”
While the technical college is set to begin courses on Aug. 17, Thursday’s request will not be formally approved until Aug. 25 when the county’s overall 2021 budget is set to be certified. Looking forward to the fall semester, Hollenbeck said he was hopeful that the college would be able to provide students with as normal an experience as possible.
“With where we’re at today, our thinking is that we’re going to plan for a regular semester,” Hollenbeck said. “A lot of our programs aren’t like programs at ESU where they can be done as effectively online for a portion of the year, so we’re doing what we can to have the same type of fall semester as we did last year … Our enrollment rates actually are pretty good right now, as well. We have about the same number as we did at the same time last year, and it’s actually up a little bit. So right now, our projections remain flat and may end up a little better than in 2019-20.”
During the meeting, Lyon County commissioners also:
^ Gave direction to the Lyon County Highway Department to post minimum maintenance road signage on 27 rural county roads
^ Approved service payments to AAA Glass Service in the amount of $4,920
^ Approved a low bid from Oldcastle Infrastructure for three precast concrete box culverts in the amount of $76,767.18
