Sandra Dorrel, 69, of Lenexa, Kansas, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Brookdale of Shawnee. Family burial services will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3846 W. 75th St., # 4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Sandra was born January 24, 1951, in Topeka, KS the daughter of Dr. Harold and Doris (Porter) Snider. She grew up in Emporia, KS, moving to Wichita in 1991 and had lived in Lenexa since 2000. She graduated from Emporia State University in 1972 and received a Doctorial Degree from Kansas State University in 1990. Sandra had worked in the Human Resources Department at Sprint for over 15 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald E. Dorrel and a sister-in-law, Pat Laskoski, Sun Lakes, AZ.
(Condolences may be expressed at:
www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS
(913) 438-6444)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.