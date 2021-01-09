Governor Laura Kelly announced a five phase COVID-19 vaccine distribution order in Kansas, Thursday, beginning with those most at risk of contracting or becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus.
Currently well into Phase 1, local health officials discussed their feelings on the rollout and how the phases will be implemented moving forward.
“It is nice to finally see some guidelines put in front of us that will help direct our vaccination efforts in Lyon County, both for Lyon County Public Health and our collaboration with Newman Regional Health as well,” said Lyon County Public Health Administrator Renee Hively. “There are still so many unknowns as far as vaccination distribution, and many doses we’re going to have, so we can’t really plan what our rollout is or where are numbers will be.”
Lyon County’s own vaccination rollout is helmed by a COVID-19 vaccine committee which meets weekly.
Cathy Pimple, chief administrative officer at Newman Regional Health, said each week the discussions are based on vaccine allocations received. Kansas receives its allocations from the CDC every Thursday and then distributes those vaccines throughout the state. Lyon County never knows how many vaccines it will receive each week.
“As of the end of [Friday] we will have given 575 first doses of the vaccine and 167 second doses,” Pimple said.
Hively said the health center had administered 200 first doses and would begin administering the second doses at the end of January.
Of the vaccines allocated to the county, second doses are already reserved and scheduled for those who have received the first vaccine.
Newman Regional Health Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said it was important for people to know that no vaccines were being unnecessarily stored. Once vaccines are delivered to the county, they are dispersed and administered based on the rollout schedules.
“We are not holding back anything on our shelves,” she said, noting that health officials will be clear about the phases as they move forward. “We will be very clear about what phase we are in and what phase is next.”
Knobloch said the county is using both of the authorized and approved vaccines to prevent COVID-19, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both 2-dose series, with the second vaccine needed 21 to 28 days, respectively, after the administration of the first dose.
The vaccines are similar in that they are both mRNA vaccines designed to trigger an immune response in the body. Accurate information about both vaccines is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
“The way they produce immunity is identical,” Knobloch said. She said individuals who have received monoclonal antibody treatments treatment for COVID-19 or have received another type of vaccination will have to wait before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
With an alarming amount of misinformation about the vaccines out on social media, those with concerns or questions about the vaccination are encouraged to consult with their primary care physicians.
The CDC has directly partnered with CVS and Walgreens to provide vaccinations of the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care facility residents and staff. These vaccinations have been scheduled to take place over the next couple of weeks.
To learn more about Kansas’s Vaccine Prioritization Plan, visit https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/157/Availability.
“We are very thankful to be at this point,” Pimple said.
