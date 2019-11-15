Loris “Shorty” Gilbert, Neosho Rapids, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, at the age of 94.
Loris was born June 23, 1925 in Oklahoma, the son of Myron and Pearl (Bell) Gilbert. He married Norma Dell Brown at Perryton, Texas on August 22, 1945. She died February 4, 2007 in Emporia.
Surviving Loris is his son, Loris V. Gilbert, Jr. and his wife, Sheila, Neosho Rapids, KS; grandchildren, Tracey (Sean) Richardson, Shawnee, KS, and Josh (Julie) Gilbert, Overland Park, KS; great-grandchildren, Grey, Kyler, and Channing Richardson and Braden and Bella Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his wife; their daughter, Janice Stinson; four brothers and one sister.
He worked for Kansas Power and Light Company for 39 years, starting in the gas division as a ditch digger, then a meter reader, and retired 29 years ago as a combination service man. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Neosho Rapids, KS.
Funeral services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Pastor Gene Huston. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Neosho Rapids, KS.
Memorials have been established with the Memorial United Methodist Church (Neosho Rapids) or the Veterans Memory Walk at Holiday Resort. Contributions may be sent through the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be left on the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
