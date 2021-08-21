It’s the first day of school as I write this, which always brings a wave of nostalgia for the freshness of new beginnings. The start of a new school year seems to serve as a new beginning for everyone, as though we’re all hard-wired for that first day of school throughout our lives.
We are beginning again to feel the business challenges that must be faced and addressed in regard to the resurgence of the coronavirus in our community. The good news? It’s also the bad news: we’ve been here before. Still, we are seeing progress every day in the number of people vaccinated. Everyone has access to masks now, and many are wearing them.
In fact, we have masks available for businesses at no charge right here at the Chamber. Stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to pick some up for your business.
We are beginning to see some meetings and events cancelled or postponed, out of an abundance of caution and care for our fellow citizens. We are also seeing the beginning of even more ingenuity and flexibility, as businesses and organizations show their creative flair in the face of the highly contagious delta variant. Above all, our community is to be commended for the honorable conduct of so many in these unprecedented times. It is, indeed, a great day in Emporia.
Please join us in welcoming three new Chamber members: Shull Construction; Communication Solutions, LLC; and Skin Studio, LLC. Shull Construction recently celebrated the grand opening of their Emporia location at 327 Commercial St. The company specializes in repair and replacement of roofing, siding, windows, and seamless gutters.
Communication Solutions, LLC provides business-to-business and business-to-consumer contact and call center services. The new Emporia office will be located in the former Birch building at 1301 Chestnut St. Communication Solutions, LLC plans to hire up to 250 employees for this new location.
Skin Studio, LLC is Emporia’s only full-service cosmetic dermatology and med spa, located in downtown Emporia at 710 Commercial St. Skin Studio provides an array of services, from Botox to peels and fillers and more.
Upcoming Chamber events include a Ribbon Cutting on Friday, Aug. 27, at noon, for Lore & Hagemann, at 801 Industrial Rd. The always-popular Group Lunch is coming right up on Wednesday, September 1, at noon. Register online or contact Amy Little at 620-342-1600 to reserve your spot. Coffee and Conversation will be held at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. Check the Chamber website and social media platforms for updates on who’s presenting, and register to attend.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.