The Emporia Public Library Board of Directors met briefly for its monthly meeting last week, when it had a discussion of library policy.
During the meeting, new member Melinda Chiroy said she had been approached by a member of the public concerning the library’s policies during tornado warnings.
“This person was commenting that, in her mind, public buildings should be places of refuge during storms,” Chiroy said.
According to Library Director Robin Newell, the library has changed its policy to leave the doors unlocked during storms so people can come in and take shelter — or so that parents can enter and retrieve their children, as the case may be.
This was an issue during a recent tornado warning, according to Newell.
“Once the sirens started, we had staff people upstairs that had to go downstairs,” Newell said. “The decision was made at that point to lock the doors.”
This left some parents separated from their children, who they had come to retrieve.
During future storms, staff and patrons will still be ushered downstairs.
“In the future, the doors are not going to be locked,” Newell said. “People can come and go however they want to. There will not be staff people upstairs. I’m not going to put the staff in danger.”
There was also a discussion of wording in the employee handbook.
Board member Katie Bacon has expressed concern over the amount of break time offered to employees who need to breastfeed. Employees are, by law, authorized two, 15-minute breaks. These breaks can be used by employees with new babies who need to pump or feed their infants in a private room.
Bacon wanted to see these break periods extended to 20 minutes because she felt 15 wasn’t quite long enough for the breastfeeding process.
Newell said she was uncertain if it was even legal to authorize more than a 15-minute break for breastfeeding employees. The pair of 15-minute breaks is mandated by law and she said she was concerned it would be illegal to extend this period, since the library would essentially be paying employees not to work for a combined total of 10 minutes each day.
In addition to their 15-minute breaks, the library also authorizes employees to take an hour break for lunch.
The group tabled the discussion of the policy and the employee handbook until its August meeting, when it expects to make any necessary changes, finalize it, and approve the handbook.
In the meantime, more research will be done on the legality of the proposed change to the employee handbook.
