One person was injured after a rollover wreck north of Emporia, Tuesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., dispatch tone out for an injury accident in the 2500 block of Road L, about 9 miles north of Emporia. The call was quickly upgraded to a rollover, with the patient trapped inside the vehicle.
Emergency personnel had to extricate the female driver from the vehicle, and dispatch traffic indicated she sustained unknown injuries.
Her condition is currently unknown, but The Gazette has reached out to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office for an update on the accident.
