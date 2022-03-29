NEW ORLEANS — The Emporia State men's basketball coaching staff led by head coach Craig Doty will present "A New Era of Hoops: Ghost screens, isolations, switching everything, spacing and cutting" as part of the PDS X&O Clinic series at the NABC Convention on Friday. The NABC Convention is held in conjunction with the NCAA Division I Final Four in New Orleans, La.
"It's an honor to be asked to give a presentation at the NABC clinic as part of this year's Final Four in New Orleans," said Doty. "We have had the privilege of presenting at multiple Final Fours and state association clinics over the past ten years and each time it is an exciting opportunity."
Doty will be joined by Associate Head Coach Evan Lavery, assistants Justin Tucek and Tyler Long in addition to student assistants Broderick Stewart and Caden Brannan.
"As we do with each clinic, I'll have my staff with me and they'll play a big role," said Doty.
The presentation will be held on the Center Court of Hall F in the Ernest Morial Convention Center. Doty's presentation will touch on the principles of modern basketball and how the Hornets incorporate them into their offensive and defensive philosophies. A three time-national champion, this will be the third time Doty has been selected to speak at the Final Four having previously presented in 2017 in Phoenix and 2019 in Minneapolis.
Among the other presenters at convention will be Providence coach Ed Cooley who led his team to the Sweet 16 this season before bowing out to Kansas 66-61 last weekend.
"We look forward to sharing the game and learning from the other coaches who are presenting," said Doty.
The Hornets went 20-9 this season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. Tray Buchanan led the nation in scoring at 25.6 points per game. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are set to return five of their top eight scorers and six of their top nine rebounders from this season.
