Irvin D. LeClear, 90, passed away
at his home in Emporia on August
16, 2022. The son of Roy Irvin and
Ella Mae (Mabery) LeClear, Irvin was
born in Meade, KS on July 2, 1932.
He married Verlene Maye Smith on
November 20, 1954.
Irvin retired from Emporia State
University as Assistant Director of
Printing Services after 36 years. He
was on the Advisory Committee and
guided the development of the Graphic
Arts Program at Flint Hills Technical
College Advisory Committee. Irvin was
a Navy veteran, serving as a lithographer with top secret clearance
at the Pentagon.
Irvin was a storyteller, photographer, genealogist, licensed
realtor and fix-it man. He loved spending time with family at their
farm and Lake Kahola cabin.
He is survived by his wife; children, Michael LeClear (Nancy),
Brad LeClear, and Linda Horton, all of Emporia; 6 grandchildren
and 7 great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald LeClear of
Ashland, KS. He was preceded in death by his brother, Everett
LeClear.
Memorial services were held August 18, at 11 am at the
Emporia First Church of the Nazarene. Public visitation began
at 10 am. Military burial was at 1 pm at Graceland Cemetery in
Meade, KS on August 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions
be made to the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation for a
Graphic Arts Technology scholarship or to the First Church of
the Nazarene. Donations may be sent in care of Charter Funeral
Home. A full obituary and online condolences are available at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.