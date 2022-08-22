Irvin D. LeClear

Irvin D. LeClear, 90, passed away

at his home in Emporia on August

16, 2022. The son of Roy Irvin and

Ella Mae (Mabery) LeClear, Irvin was

born in Meade, KS on July 2, 1932.

He married Verlene Maye Smith on

November 20, 1954.

Irvin retired from Emporia State

University as Assistant Director of

Printing Services after 36 years. He

was on the Advisory Committee and

guided the development of the Graphic

Arts Program at Flint Hills Technical

College Advisory Committee. Irvin was

a Navy veteran, serving as a lithographer with top secret clearance

at the Pentagon.

Irvin was a storyteller, photographer, genealogist, licensed

realtor and fix-it man. He loved spending time with family at their

farm and Lake Kahola cabin.

He is survived by his wife; children, Michael LeClear (Nancy),

Brad LeClear, and Linda Horton, all of Emporia; 6 grandchildren

and 7 great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald LeClear of

Ashland, KS. He was preceded in death by his brother, Everett

LeClear.

Memorial services were held August 18, at 11 am at the

Emporia First Church of the Nazarene. Public visitation began

at 10 am. Military burial was at 1 pm at Graceland Cemetery in

Meade, KS on August 19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions

be made to the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation for a

Graphic Arts Technology scholarship or to the First Church of

the Nazarene. Donations may be sent in care of Charter Funeral

Home. A full obituary and online condolences are available at

charterfunerals.com.

