Cottonwood Falls — Tickets for the triumphant return of the 2021 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will go on sale at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6. The annual event featuring world-class music and nature will take place on North Lakeview Pasture in Morris County on June 12.
Coinciding with the 200th anniversary of the start of the Santa Fe Trail, and held just outside the historic trail town of Council Grove, the 16th annual event will feature presentations and activities commemorating the history of the trail. The day’s festivities will also include food and beverage, prairie walks, story circle with cowboy poetry, the sunset concert by the Kansas City Symphony and stargazing. BNSF Railway is the event’s Major Presenting Sponsor for the seventh year in a row.
“We’re excited to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail just a few miles from where the trail rolled through Council Grove. Visitors can tour the area’s historic sites, then rendezvous on the prairie for our roundup of tallgrass heritage, beauty and a spectacular Kansas sunset accompanying the Kansas City Symphony,” said Julie Hower, board chair for Symphony in the Flint Hills.
General admission tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 and can be purchased online here. Tickets are $95 plus taxes and fees for adults and $50 plus taxes and fees for children 12 and under. Patron packages and sponsorships are also available for the VIP experience. Call 620-273-8955 for details.
This year’s Signature Event is celebrating a much-anticipated return after weather and COVID-19 cancelled the 2019 and 2020 events. Organizers are taking precautions and are working with public health officials and following the guidance of experts to provide the safest environment for guests. As the date of the event gets closer, more information will be shared regarding the event’s health safety management plan. In addition, if inclement weather cancels the weekend events completely, GA ticket holders will be eligible for a refund.
“Due to the unwavering encouragement of our Major Presenting Sponsor, BNSF Railway, volunteers, ticket holders, patrons, sponsors, and prairie enthusiasts, we are gearing up for the Signature Event where we will celebrate music, art and these beautiful Kansas Flint Hills. We can’t wait to get out of our homes and back to our ‘Home on the Range,’" Hower said
For more information visit SymphonyInTheFlintHills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.