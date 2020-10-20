Members of the Emporia and Lyon County community,
Newman Regional Health would like to celebrate our Advanced Practice Providers (APP) for all they do for our organization and community. Our advanced practice providers include our Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN), Physician Assistants (PA) and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA).
Advanced Practice Providers are a vital part of the health care team and provide care across the organization. From the emergency room, surgery and all inpatient aspects of patient care to our outpatient primary care clinics, our Advanced Practice Providers provide fantastic care for the people of our community.
Its often easy to forget to simply say thank you. This is especially true in the hustle and bustle of the health care setting. This has been even more important over the last few months as we have been in the trenches together managing COVID. So, from me, to all of Newman Regional Health’s amazing APP’s: Thank You!
Dr. Alana Longwell,
Chief Medical Officer Newman Regional Health
