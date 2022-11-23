Patricia Sue (Warnick) Converse, 93, longtime resident of Eskridge, KS, passed away November 16, 2022 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Services will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Eskridge Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Patty’s complete obituary may be found at robertsblue.com, where you can also leave online condolences.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Patty to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be sent in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.