The Emporia High School boys swim team completed its regular season this week and is looking forward to the Centennial League meet on Thursday.
Spartan swimming alum Jamie Dawson is in her sixth year coaching both the Spartan boys and girls team and her 14th year teaching government.
“It’s a lot of fun to be at the same place that you were at,” Dawson said. “I think there’s a little more investment in it. I came from the program. Building up the program or keeping the program going is something that I hold a little more dear to myself just because it’s where I was at. I think that adds a different element to it. It’s not as physically enduring on the coaching side. It’s a little more emotional, little more stressful, on this side, but workouts are way easier on the coaching end of it.”
Dawson said that, as a coach, it’s not her intention to churn out Olympians year-in and year-out, but rather to give her swimmers the opportunity to build confidence, relationships and skills that will benefit them after they graduate.
“When I was younger, I was told this, that ... most people that come out of your high school aren’t getting full-ride scholarships in athletics,” she said. “ ... We may not go out and win the meet, we may not win state, but are they building a skill that’s going to keep them healthy later in their life? Are they building relationships? And do they have somebody that they know that, if they had a problem, they could come to and that would help them out?”
Due to smaller numbers as a result of COVID-19, the Spartan swim team has struggled somewhat in the pool this season. In its final regular-season meet at Topeka West on Wednesday, EHS took seventh out of 10 teams. However, there were some bright spots.
Daniel Knapp finished seventh in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, Rudy Bedolla placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle and Tyler Luthi took eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Spartan 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bedolla, Knapp, Mason Harmon and Finneas Reynolds and the 200-yard medley relay team of Luthi, Harmon, Knapp and Bedolla both finished eighth.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team has a chance to qualify for state as it registered a time that is under consideration.
“We push each other hard enough to where we can improve that time to hopefully get auto-qualification someday,” said Mason Harmon, a senior and team captain who has been swimming since he was in fourth grade.
Dawson said that what holds EHS back from success in the pool is not a lack of passionate, quality athletes, but rather that her swimmers are involved in several activities throughout the year, whereas other schools have guys who have been swimming year-round since they were very young.
“We have a lot of seniors, but we are very, very young experience-wise,” Dawson said. “The only person that we have in this pool right now who has swam for four years is Mason (Harmon). He’s our only one. … The others have two years or less experience. … [I’m] trying to explain to these boys that what they’re doing, for only swimming for six months of their whole entire lives, is phenomenal on the spectrum of people who are swimming year-round.”
Senior Daniel Knapp is one of those who is in his second year of swimming. He joined the team after Harmon and Dawson convinced him to try it during his junior year.
“I didn’t have a winter sport, so I was just going running after school, working out,” Knapp said. “I thought I should come help the school, be a part of a team aspect more, so I just thought I should come out.”
Knapp finished his final year of football last fall and is looking forward to his senior track season in a few months. He said that taking up swimming has helped him in both of those other sports.
“[Swimming helps] definitely with endurance and having that extra motor, more drive,” he said. “And I feel like it’s also given me a confidence boost too. How well you perform and if you have a good day, it just totally helps out with every sport.”
After last year, Knapp said that what brought him back for his senior year was the atmosphere and culture of the swim program.
“It’s just a great team here,” he said. “We’ve got good personalities. Everybody comes with a good attitude. It’s just a great time, so I always love coming in the afternoon and swimming with all my good friends.”
Rudy Bedolla plays soccer for Emporia High and began swimming last year when he was a freshman. Like Knapp, he originally went out for swimming because he didn’t have a winter sport. What brought him back this year were the people.
“I love the coaches,” Bedolla said. “I love Ms. Dawson. She’s probably my favorite coach, to be honest. And it’s just fun swimming with everyone. … Everyone’s just super supportive. Even if you do swim bad, no one makes fun of you and they just tell you what you can improve on. You never feel out of place or anything.”
Harmon — by comparison the old, grizzled veteran of the squad — agreed with his teammates’ assessment of swimming as a great supplemental activity for athletes who play other sports.
“It is, by far, one of the most physically enduring winter sports, and I dare to say high school sports, you can go out for,” Harmon said. “It is going to mentally and physically challenge you to where you’re sore. You’re sore every day. It requires every single muscle in your body, your cardiovascular system. It’s a lot of cardio. If you play basketball, run, or football, or any sport in general, volleyball, this sport will help you with your endurance. This is an endurance sport no matter what [race] you swim.”
Dawson said that what she has enjoyed about coaching inexperienced swimmers has been their blissful naivete.
“They’re a little bit unaware of how good they are,” she said. “That’s always fun to coach because I’m excited for them and they’re like, ‘Well, I only cut a second.’ I’m like, ‘you cut a second in a 50. No one does that. What do you think is going on?’ So it is fun to see kids that have never been around a pool, that have never swam competitively, they don’t understand how good they actually are. With that comes some pros and cons. I’m always convincing them that they are good enough to be where they’re at, but it’s also fun to not have anybody that has any egos.”
The Spartans will wrap up their season on Feb. 11 with the Centennial League meet and then on Feb. 18-20 with the state meet.
