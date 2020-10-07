City of Emporia commissioners authorized a drawdown of up to $500,000 from the Emporia Community Foundation’s Lake Kahola Fund in order to help pay for future improvements to area parks during a regularly-scheduled action session Wednesday afternoon.
The city has utilized similar procedures in the past, using Lake Kahola Fund monies in addition to matching private funds, special park fund dollars and other outside revenue sources to increase the impact of individual contributions and grants. All money the city receives from the Lake Kahola Fund is required to be spent on improvements to Emporia’s park system, and has so far been used in renovations to the Hammond Park tennis courts and East Side Park restrooms. The fund held nearly $2.8 million in total as of August 31.
“Approximately 13 years ago, the Kahola Fund was established with the proceeds from the land around Lake Kahola ...” said City Manager Mark McAnarney. “Since we’re approaching an all-time high with the fund, it just seemed like a good time to pull the money out for some projects we’re going to discuss more next week. The money we pull out will be placed in a segregated fund that can only be used for park projects with [the commission’s] authorization.
“This is something that’s been good for us, it’s been good for the [ECF] and it’s been good for the community.”
Commissioners are currently set to review a total of $1.3 million in potential park improvement projects during next week’s study session, which is set to include discussion on the potential installation of new pickleball courts in the area among other updates and renovations. While more money could have been pulled from the Lake Kahola fund for such items, McAnarney said he hoped to receive possible grant contributions and other matches in the near future.
“We do have money in our special park fund and our special park project fund, so we can come up with more money there, too…” he said. “I think it’s about $100,000 [in the Special Park Fund] and about $40,000 to $50,000 in a previous park project fund that’s just sitting there … An internal goal of ours is always to keep more than $2 million in the Emporia Community Foundation so we have a little but over that in case the market goes up or down. Again, we don’t have to approve all the proposed projects, and that will be up to the board’s discretion.
“We’re very hopeful. Every time we’ve done matching projects — for the most part — we’ve done very well.”
City commissioners will next meet on Oct. 14. A time for the meeting is still to be determined. In addition to park improvements, commissioners are set to discuss the city’s solid waste management plan and potential map amendments to the ongoing neighborhood revitalization project.
“Next week, we’ll need to have a real conversation on which of those projects is no longer in the five-year budget,” Commissioner Jon Geitz said. “We’ve spent a fortune on our parks in the last five years, and personally, I would be cautious about drawing $500,000, let alone more than that … Maybe our list is too long and we need to trim that list. We have a five-year budget for a reason.”
During the meeting, city commissioners also:
^ Appointed Teresa Taylor-Williams to the Community Corrections Board.
^ Appointed Darren Rebar as a city member of the Multi-Use Path Planning Board.
^ Signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
^ Signed a proclamation recognizing the week of October 4th-10th as Fire Prevention Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.