Public health officials are warning the community about a “significant incline” in COVID-19 cases as 18 new positives and 26 new recoveries were reported Monday.
“If you look at how many new cases we diagnosed last week, that was double the week before,” said Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern. “Then that week was double the week before. We are definitely seeing exponential growth in our cases right now and that really signifies that we have uncontrolled community spread out there.”
Millbern said it’s now extremely important to prevent infection from occurring by “taking mitigation strategies seriously” and putting them into place now. Hand washing, social distancing, face masks and vaccinations for those who are eligible remain the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19, she said.
With the rise in cases, Lyon County also saw an increase of cases for patients ages 23 and under.
As of Monday, there were 14 positives for children ages 1 - 11, six cases in children ages 12 - 17 and 30 cages in the 18 - 23 bracket.
“I think it does show to us how the virus is moving through those populations,” Millbern said. “Our vaccination rates in our 65 and older population are pretty high; they’re considerably higher than in our younger demographic.”
The 18 - 23 demographic, she said, is the least vaccinated age group in the county. That combined with a population that is also ineligible for vaccinations at this time — those ages 11 and under — Millbern said it’s not surprising to see the infected groups shift down in age.
“I do think we’re in line with the trends that are throughout the nation,” she said. “There could be some outlier counties or some outlier states, but i think as a whole, the entire country is seeing the same trend.”
With classes picking back up at Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College, Millbern said there was some concern. Both ESU and FHTC have put mask mandates in place for the fall 2021 semester, which will help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
Reliability in testing
Millbern also addressed recent questions that have come up regarding the reliability of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19. Some posts on social media have claimed these tests to be unreliable or ineffective, which she said was the result of misinformation and confusion.
Claims that say PCR tests have been recalled are inaccurate, Millbern said, and stem from an announcement the Centers for Disease Control made recently.
“The CDC made an announcement specific to their COVID-19 PCR test, that they were not going to continue the emergency-use authorization for that test,” she said. “The history behind that is that when we were very early in the pandemic, the CDC created their own test to do the testing for COVID-19. Since that happened there have been lots of tests that have been FDA-approved and some of them can test for a combination of viruses with one sample; you can test for flu, COVID, and other viruses.”
By retiring the CDC PCR test, the agency was encouraging the use of other testing options.
As for a recall, Millbern said a COVID-19 testing platform has been recalled — but it wasn’t a PCR test.
“It was actually an antigen test,” she said. “If you look at the FDA web site it actually has a viewable list of all of the authorized COVID-19 tests and any that have been recalled. As of right now, the FDA has recalled three testing devices due to inaccurate results, but we still have more than 300 different types of tests or sample collection kits to diagnose COVID-19. Just because one testing platform is recalled doesn’t mean the entire type of testing is not valid.”
Another question has come up regarding PCR tests and the delta variant.
“People are saying that because PCR tests can’t detect the delta variant, so the delta variant doesn’t exist,” Millbern said. “Well, in PCR testing or antigen testing, the two tests or platforms that are done most often to diagnosis that really gives us a yes or no — they attach to the virus. They will tell you if somebody is infected or not, but it does not sequence or do genomic sequencing to tell you what the lineage of the virus is.”
She said KDHE is asking for all positive COVID-19 samples to be sent to labs for possible genomic sequencing.
“I think this just really highlights the need to do fact checking and making sure, before you are repeating something as fact, that you really do understand what it is,” Millbern said. “There’s a lot of misinformation going around right now and we have a lot of people right now that are purposely spreading false information about COVID-19.”
She encouraged people with questions about something specific to call the public health department — one of the best places to get accurate information for your community.
“If you’re looking for things online, I would say some of those trusted sites like the CDC or World Health Organization or Johns Hopkins Centers for Health and Security,” Millbern said. “They put out really good, factual and timely information.”
Booster doses
Millbern said vaccine providers in the community can now administer booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for fully vaccinated immunocompromised individuals. Those who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson do not have the option at this time.
She said those individuals would be people undergoing active treatment for malignancies and cancers, those taking suppressive therapies for organ transplants, those with advanced or untreated HIV, or those taking high doses of corticosteroids.
“The best advice would be if somebody has a question whether their condition fits into the list to receive that third jab, they really need to talk to their doctor,” she said.
People close to immunocompromised individuals should also consider getting vaccinated to better protect their loved ones, Millbern said.
As of Monday, Lyon County has 143 active cases, 25 of which are considered to be breakthrough. Seven breakthrough cases were vaccinated with the J&J vaccinated, 10 were vaccinated with Moderna and eight were vaccinated with Pfizer.
Since June 17, there have been a collective total of 59 breakthrough cases out of the 302 total positive cases. There are currently no breakthrough hospitalizations.
Three other patients are listed as hospitalized.
Gazette Staff,
Tell us how many hospital beds are for Covid-only patients and tell us how many of those are filled.
Next, tell us how the hospital and community health center treat patients. What medications are being prescribed? What are they telling patients to do for self care?
Next tell us where are covid-positive patients are sent. Are the majority sent home? Are they kept in hospital? Again, how many are in hospital?
How many tests are sent out for genome sequencing? Are those sent as batches, or are they sent as individual samples?
Thank you.
When someone says PCR tests are inaccurate, that's when you know they have no clue what they're talking about.
Wait so 18 new cases….. 26 recoveries…. Checks his abacus… isn’t that a net DECLINE of 8?? Geez, these people will twist everything to keep the fear narrative going…
I never said anything about an increase or decrease in case numbers, lol... but the reason they are calling it an increase is in the second sentence. You should read more than just the headline before commenting, especially when you don't understand something. Coming to the comments and calling something you didn't understand a "fear narrative" makes you look a certain way. They've been using the 7 day average for a long time now. I'd expect a pretty hefty number of new cases in the next day or two, and even more the week after school starts. The long term data trend is more important than one single day.
Weeks ago you yourself wrote that PCR tests isolated variants and could specifically identify delta. It's good you're finally realizing your lack of understanding of what the PCR tests really test for and how genome sequencing is the only way a variant can be isolated. I know it's hard for you to admit, but I was right.
[innocent]
