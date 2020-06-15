One man has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged shooting incident.
According to Emporia Police Captain David DeVries, at 3:12 p.m. Friday police were contacted after a 35-year-old woman presented at Newman Regional Health with an alleged gunshot wound.
Upon investigation, it was determined that an argument occurred at 1213 Beverly St. in Emporia. DeVries said an investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Edgar G. Gonzalez on charges of aggravated battery.
An affidavit is being sent to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for consideration of formal charges.
