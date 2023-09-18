Two drivers reported no serious injuries after a rollover accident involving a semi-truck southeast of Hartford Monday morning.
According to Deputy Tom Hardin, Lyon County Deputies, Lyon County Fire & EMS, and Hartford Fire were dispatched to the 800 block of Road Y5 in Hartford around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle, injury accident.
Once on the scene, emergency personnel discovered that 63-year-old William Gosney of Burlington was northbound on Road Y5, driving a tractor-trailer rock truck for Bruce Davis Construction when the passenger tires of his vehicle left the roadway on the east side causing the tractor-trailer to roll over as it re-entered the roadway.
At the same time, 35-year-old Nicholas Bess of Hartford was traveling southbound in the 800 block of Road Y5 when he swerved to avoid the tractor-trailer causing him to drive through a barbed wire fence on the west side of the ride.
Both drivers were cleared of any serious injury by the Emporia Fire Department. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
