Two people were transported to Newman Regional Health following a one vehicle wreck on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m.,dispatch notified emergency crews of an injury accident at mile marker 126 on the turnpike. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the road and collided into a grove of trees. The vehicle rested on all four tires and was towed from the scene.
Scanner talk indicated the driver may have had a medical issue prior to the accident. Two persons occupied the vehicle, and both were transported, though the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.
The Gazette will provide more information when available.
