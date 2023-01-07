Reviewed by Jesse Lobbs
“Less is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer, Little, Brown and Company, 2022, $29.00.
Arthur Less is lost … a lot. He is unmoored geographically and emotionally. In this sequel to Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less” (2017), we pick up where we left Arthur. He has finished his whirlwind tour around the world and has been reunited with his ex-boyfriend (and our narrator!) in what should be a time of joy. If only! We want what we desire until we have it. After the owner of their house, another ex-boyfriend and writer, passes away, Arthur discovers the estate expects years of back taxes and rent. Arthur does what any middling gay novelist would do: accept every paid opportunity.
This is how Arthur crisscrosses America. His agreement to interview an aging science fiction legend leads to a road trip through the west in a camper van with a dog named Dolly and that author. The two novelists trade question for question and chat about what it has meant to be a writer in between falling down canyons and destroying nudist colonies. Arthur then treks across Texas, in full western wear, when his agent informs Arthur that a theater troupe in Louisiana wants to adapt his stories for the stage. Arthur falls in with this eccentric group as they travel across the Deep South, performing musical numbers to small crowds of disinterested senior citizens. The adaptation of the stories of his youth only serves to distress him when his estranged father attempts to crawl back into Arthur’s life. As the play nears its end, Arthur agrees to see his father. Among the more modern South and the ghosts of its past, Arthur wonders just how much our foundations haunt us. The weather mirrors Arthur’s mood after his reunion with his family, and he weathers a hurricane in the South Carolina low country. In Delaware, his home state, Arthur visits with his sister and confesses how he has struggled to accept his new circumstances in life and love. As Arthur considers his future, the novel shifts and we find our narrator, Arthur’s boyfriend, struggling with a different sort of ennui. Arthur has to choose between his past or his present. He has to be found.
“Less is Lost” is a light comedy, sometimes dark and disconcerting but quite gentle at its core. Just as Arthur crisscrosses the continent, interrogating a wide array of people and places, the novel travels across Arthur’s identity and questions our dependency upon our pasts. Fans of John Steinbeck’s “Travels with Charley” may sense some similarities between Arthur and Steinbeck’s very similar journey around the nation. It’s a shame that this novel’s travels do not come together as neatly as Greer’s first novel. That said, this book is a pleasant, easy read and I found it perfect for a Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.