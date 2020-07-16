The 2nd annual Throwing Aces for Ace Disc Golf Tournament is set for Sunday morning at Jones Park West.
The event is named for Ace Garate, who was 13 when he was killed in a vehicle accident in Branson, Missouri on May 15, 2019.
“Ace liked playing disc golf,” Carlos Garate, Ace’s father, said. “It was more of a sport that me, him and his brother could do together.”
The event is being organized by Drew Baker, who organized the inaugural event in 2019 as well.
“We’re really lucky because Drew Baker is doing it again,” Garate said. “This is his own remembrance of Ace.”
Although the first event was held at Emporia Middle School — Ace was a seventh grader at EMS at the time of his death — the pandemic forced a venue change. Garate said Baker was able to have it moved to Jones Park West, where there will be ample room for social distancing.
“We just hosted one of the biggest tournaments in the United States just a couple of weeks ago, so social distancing is in good practice in disc golf already,” he said. “People are signing up online already but we’ll have people signing up that morning.”
A limited number of special edition Throwing Aces for Ace discs will be given out to participants, Garate said. Registration is $20 per person and sign-ups start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A players’ meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. with the first round set to begin at 9 a.m.
Funds raised during the event will benefit the Garate family’s Ace it Up Fund, a non-profit organization set up by Carlos and Amy Garate to honor their son’s legacy.
Over the last year, the Ace It Up Fund has donated to a number of causes in Emporia, including the Never Too Young youth ministry’s meal program. They also helped purchase a support dog for Walnut Elementary School.
Now, Garate said the family has some big plans on the horizon for a project that will honor Ace’s legacy of kindness — though they aren’t quite ready to release the details to the public just yet.
“We have some big things coming,” Garate said. “It’s exciting.”
To register for the event online, visit www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/2nd_Annual_Throwing_Aces_for_Ace_2020. Online registration closes at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
For more information on the Ace It Up Fund, visit www.aceitup19.com or follow @AceItUp on Facebook.
