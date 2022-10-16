The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc.
Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29.
The Pole-Sit helps raise awareness and funding for SOS services and programs. According to Phi Delta Theta, more than $5,500 was raised last year.
SOS serves Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage Counties with a mission to empower and advocate for those affected by domestic or sexual violence, child abuse, or neglect.
Cash and check donations can be delivered to SOS (1420 C of E Drive Emporia) during business hours, given directly to Phi Delta Theta members, or gifted at the ESU Pole-sit site from Oct. 28 - 29.
