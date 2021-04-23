The Emporia High softball team dropped a doubleheader to Topeka High at home Wednesday, falling 10-0 and 27-8.
Topeka 10, Emporia 0 (Game 1)
The Spartans were no-hit in game one and struck out in 15 of their 20 at-bats.
Madison Cheek earned her way on base for Emporia with two walks. Kaylee Thomas and Shaylee Ginter each walked as well while Ginter was also hit by a pitch.
Gracie Gilpin started on the mound for Emporia and pitched a complete seven innings. She gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
Topeka — 0; 0; 1; 5; 2; 1; 1; — 10; 14; 0
Emporia — 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; — 0; 0; 1
Topeka 27, Emporia 8 (Game 2)
After going hitless and scoreless in the first game, the Spartans put up eight runs and 18 hits in game two. They fell behind 8-0 in the top of the first and later trailed 12-2 before putting up six runs in the bottom of the fifth to draw within striking distance at 12-8.
However, the Trojans used a 15-run top of the seventh to blast past Emporia to pull out the sweep.
Gilpin was a perfect 5-for-5 from the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Elleana Bennett went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ginter, Thomas and Adriana Cruz-Hernandez each had two hits.
Maddyn Stewart led with three RBIs on her one hit, which was a bases-loaded double.
Shaylee Ginter pitched all seven innings for Emporia and took the loss.
Topeka — 8; 2; 1; 0; 1; 0; 1; 5; — 27; 21; 3
Emporia — 2; 0; 0; 0; 6; 0; 0; — 8; 18; 3
