Kansas Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine issued a statement Thursday regarding the controversial decision made Wednesday by the Legislative Coordinating Council to overturn Governor Laura Kelly's Tuesday executive order which restricted the gathering of 10 or more people for religious events.
As many Kansans celebrate Holy Week, many churches and religious organizations had already taken steps to deliver services in means other than meeting in person. Kelly's executive order would have made it a punishable, misdemeanor crime had events such as services, weddings and funerals taken place in person.
While Longbine expressed his understanding of the key role of religious freedom as spelled out in the US and Kansas constitutions, he also noted Kelly's purpose was to keep state residents safe through unprecedented circumstances.
Below is his statement, in full:
"Our great nation was built on guiding principles that were incorporated into our constitution. The most important of these is the right to religious freedom. Yesterday the Legislative Coordinating Council and the Attorney General disagreed with the Governor on Executive Order-18. The order would prevent worship services and funerals from allowing more than 10 people in attendance.
"In ordinary times this would be a clear violation of our religious freedoms. We are not in ordinary times, and the Governor issued this order as a matter of public safety. We have evidence that there is a minimum of three COVID-19 clusters throughout the State that originated at Church functions. The right to congregate must be weighed against the danger to your and your family’s health as we fight the pandemic.
"I applaud our community’s faith leaders in their innovative approach to delivering religious services. Many have moved services to online, radio, cable or other electronic means. This allows our community members to worship in a safe environment. I encourage each of us to worship this weekend in the safest manner possible.
"I wish everyone a Happy and Safe Easter Holiday.
"Together We Will Overcome."
Seriously? Have you not seen what has happened in NYC and other places all over the U.S.? Hospitals overwhelmed? THIS is NOT like the FLU. The regular FLU has never overwhelmed hospitals like this. There ARE MANY cases where outbreaks in this country started at church gatherings, ANY large gathering, If people want to risk their health and safety, that's one thing, but it puts OTHERS at risk. This is a public health issue with deadly consequences. It's not a political issue, it's not a religious issue, it's a HEALTH issue. Social distancing is working and saving lives.
These are actually "ordinary times". A virus is going around just like ordinary times, and although 2 million were to die if we did nothing in restricting freedoms, 1 million to die if we restricted freedoms - remember the give it 2 weeks with these restrictions? Well, Fauci and Gates are "together" in this along with some other globalists. The current projection for deaths due to COVID 19 line up with the flu in the 2017-2018 flu season of 80,000 and that was with a flu vaccine, yet COVID 19 is supposed to be very contagious, unless one looks at the stats which make it almost identical to the flu and much, much less than other things like measles. The testing being used is said to be less accurate than flu testing which is 40 to 60% accurate. The government is testing to see how much the people will take, little by little sucking away the freedoms. Sadly, even our elected officials appear to be glued to MSM rather than looking at scientific facts about viruses, and actually logically thinking this thing through. This is a slap in the face to those that worked for and died for the freedoms we have, and a virus that appears to be no worse than seasonal flu (this flu season estimates range from 24,000 to 63,000) isn't worth giving up that freedom. It is sad that our elected officials seem to be no more than sheeple, but that can be taken care of by voting them out of office. As everyone knows, Lyon County has even more draconian "orders". I hope all those that are complacent with this are called "on the carpet" when they finally can no longer defend destroying our country over a virus, just like other viruses, where death occurs most in people with 2 or 3 underlying health issues that the seasonal flu would most likely have ended their lives also. Fauci needs to be fired: https://yournews.com/2020/04/04/1548319/fauci-and-birx-both-have-big-money-bill-gates-conflicts-of/ Basing the survival of our nation on Fauci................
Very well said SnowGypsy thank you for being a rational human. the only unordianry thing are the lefties hiding from GOD on Easter because are scared of catching a cold. I would like to add the flu kills globaly 250,000 to 500,000 each year coronavirus aint nowhere close to that this whole thing is a smear campain. 4 more years! TRUMP 2020!!
It's hardly a cold. How dare you downplay this for the sake of your bloody politics. Yes, bloody, because you and your orange god have blood on your hands for all the deaths that have occurred. No one is taking your God away from you. Have you so little faith that you cannot pray to him by yourself? You will be buried in a landslide.
Just remember, this pandemic has just started. The annual flu kills less than 1% who contracts it every year. So far, the corona virus is killing 3.4% of the people that have contracted it. The odds of dying, is much greater than contracting the regular flu. Everyone needs to take that into consideration. I think I'll take Kelly's advice over Wagle's.
