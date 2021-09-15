The Emporia City Commission approved the 2022 budget during its Wednesday evening action session.
The budget has been the subject of many lengthy discussions in previous study sessions and thus drew no further discussion this week. Additionally, no public comments were made during the hearings regarding the budget or the city’s decision to exceed its revenue-neutral rate.
Vice Mayor Becky Smith noted that staff wage increases -- which have caused consternation and controversy in recent weeks -- have been budgeted for, but that the exact means by which those would be apportioned had not been finalized and was still open for discussion. Finance director Janet Harrouff confirmed that this was accurate.
The budget was approved by a 5-0 vote.
The commission also authorized a resolution to submit an application to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to receive a $400,000 grant to develop moderate-income housing in Emporia.
Community development coordinator Jeff Lynch said that the city has used this grant previously to develop six single-family homes.
This time, the $400,000 would be used to provide down payment assistance for 12 home-buyers and to provide rehabilitation assistance to improve eight substandard homes to liveable conditions.
In other business, the city commission established a hearing for Oct. 20 regarding the addition of 10 upper-floor apartments in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
This would be the first such project in Emporia to be completed after new legislation became effective July 1 allowing Kansas cities with fewer than 60,000 people to issue Rural Housing Incentive District bonds to renovate the upper floors of buildings at least 25 years old in central business districts for residential use.
The proposed apartments in the 700 block of Commercial Street include one three-bedroom unit, four two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom units and two studio units.
The identified developer plans to finance the project through local financial institutions and will be able to receive RHID funds to reimburse projects directly related to the construction and renovation of the housing units.
According to the Kansas Department of Commerce website, RHID funds are generated from the increase in property taxes that come as a result of improvements made to the property by the developer and can last for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.