Wanda Louise Sickler of Clay Center, Kansas died Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Clay Center. She was 66. Wanda was born to George and Mary Lou (Jones) Young in Eureka, KS on September 28, 1954.
She is survived by a son, Timothy (Elizabeth) Sickler, Salina; a daughter, Rebecca (Preston) Sickler, Clay Center; and four precious grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Lou Young, Olpe, KS; siblings, Barbara (Roger) Mackey, Madison, KS; David (Jackie) Young, Madison; Teresa Kahle, Independence, MO; John (Christy) Young, Madison; Dorothy Wilson, Burlington, KS; many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her father, George Young, and sister, Mary Mosely.
Wanda loved being a mom. Her children were the joy of her life. But even more, Wanda loved being a grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories about her grandchildren, their activities, and their interests. Wanda had a sharp wit and was quick to share jokes and a good laugh.
Wanda loved to sing and harmonize with her family, especially on road trips. Having grown up in rural Kansas, Wanda attended a one-room schoolhouse along with her siblings. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Grade School and Olpe High School, Olpe, KS.
A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.
Cremation has taken place.
