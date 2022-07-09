Reviewed by Terri Summey
“A Rip Through Time,” by Kelley Armstrong. Minotaur Books, May 2022. 9781250820006. $27.99.
As a homicide detective, Mallory Atkinson has seen a lot of strange situations. However, nothing in her thirty years of life prepares her for her latest experience. A resident of Vancouver, Canada, Mallory has traveled to Edinburgh to be at the bedside of her dying grandmother. Needing a break, Mallory decides to relieve some stress by going for a run. On her run she is momentarily distracted by the frantic yells of a woman. Deciding to step in and help her, Mallory suddenly finds her own life in danger as she is ambushed, and a rope comes around her neck to strangle her. Losing consciousness, Mallory’s last thoughts are of her family, especially her grandmother.
When she awakes, Mallory finds herself in what she believes to be a hospital bed. But one look in the mirror reveals that she is no longer herself. Instead in the mirror, the face staring back at her is the face, and body, of a younger woman wearing strange clothes. She quickly discovers that she has traveled back in time 150 years and is in the body of a housemaid, Catriona Mitchell. Catriona was strangled in the same location that Mallory was strangled, 150 years before. Employed in the household of Dr. Gray and his sister, Isla, Mallory soon discovers that Catriona is a petty criminal herself. Dr. Gray has inherited his father’s funerary business, which provides him access to crime victims through his friendship with one of the local police detectives. Working with a detective, Dr. Gray employs forensic science methods to help to solve crimes, especially murders, in Victorian Edinburgh. Mallory arrives in the home of Dr. Gray just as a man is found murdered and his limbs are formed into the form of a bird. Believing that solving the mystery of who strangled Catriona and this current murder will help send her back to her own time, Mallory finds ways to insert herself into the work of Dr. Gray without trying to change history by introducing too many modern criminal investigation techniques. As they begin to search for suspects, Catriona (Mallory) discovers that her life is still in danger from an unknown assailant. As Catriona (Mallory) works with Dr. Gray and his sister, a chemist, to solve the murder will she be able to find a way home and back to her own time? Using her head injury as an excuse, Mallory (Catriona) tries to learn about life in Victorian Edinburgh without revealing that she has traveled through time. Will she be successful in concealing her true identity?
I picked up this book because it was recommended in a magazine. This is the first in a new series by Kelley Armstrong, an author who has written several other series. With a basis in history and a mystery to solve, I found that once I started reading this book it was difficult to put down. The first part of the book moved a little slow as they set up the story, but later in the book the action picks up and I wanted to find out if they could identify the murderer, allowing Mallory to return to her own time. For more information on Armstrong and her books, check out her website at http://www.kelleyarmstrong.com/. I recommend this book as a quick and enjoyable read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.